NCPCR seeks action against Kunal Kamra

new delhi: The apex child rights body NCPCR has sought action against comedian Kunal Kamra for tweeting a "doctored" video of a boy singing a patriotic song in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The NCPCR also sought immediate removal of the video. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), in a letter to Twitter's grievance officer, said a complaint was received by it regarding Kamra tweeting the "doctored" video of a minor singing a patriotic song to further his own political agendas.

"The Commission has taken cognizance of the complaint and is of the view that using minors for propagating political ideologies is a violation of the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Further, the Commission is apprehensive that using children for such promotional purposes is harmful and detrimental to their mental well-being," it said.

Kamra had shared the purported video of Modi's interaction in Germany with the child but he replaced the song that the boy sang -- 'Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat' -- with "Mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hain".

The father of the boy has lashed out at Kamra, saying "keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics and try to work on your poor jokes." Reacting, Kamra said the video is in the public domain posted by a news organisation.