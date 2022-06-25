NCPCR issues draft guidelines for protection of child artistes in entertainment industry

New Delhi: To protect child artistes in the entertainment industry, the NCPCR has come up with draft guidelines stating that no minor should work for more than 27 consecutive days and 20 per cent of the child's income has to be deposited in a fixed deposit account.



The draft 'Regulatory Guidelines for Child Participation in the Entertainment Industry' covers television programmes, including reality shows, TV serials, news and informative media, movies, content on OTT platforms and social media, performing arts, advertising or any other kind of involvement of children in commercial entertainment activities. The draft guidelines by the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) aims to protect child artistes from physical and psychological stress while ensuring a healthy work environment for them. It requires the producers to obtain permission to involve a child in a shooting from a district magistrate where it is to be held and put a disclaimer of the steps taken to ensure the child has not been subjected to abuse or exploitation. The draft specifies that no child should be allowed to work for more than 27 consecutive days. The child shall participate in one shift each day with a break after every three hours and not be made to enter into an agreement for rendering any service as a bonded labourer under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976.

The producer has to ensure that the school education of children engaged in the shooting will not get affected. A child excused from school attendance because of engagement in the entertainment industry shall be taught by a private tutor appointed by the producer, the guideline states.

At least 20 per cent of the child's income from the production or event has to be directly deposited in a fixed deposit account in a nationalised bank in the name of the child to be credited on becoming an adult. Production units have to ensure that the work environment is safe and the children are not exposed to harmful lighting.