NCP and its allies throw weight behind Malik over ED's action

Mumbai: The NCP on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP over Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's questioning and subsequent arrest by the ED in a money laundering case, saying this was another instance of "misuse of power" and a pressure tactic to silence his voice since he had exposed wrongdoings of some people.



NCP chief Sharad Pawar said his party had anticipated such an action against its leader Malik as he "speaks openly". The Shiv Sena and Congress, which share power with the NCP as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, also threw their weight behind 62-year-old Malik, saying they need to unitedly fight against the tactics to silence political opponents.

The BJP, however, said the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action should not be called "vendetta politics" and if leaders of the ruling parties feel there is misuse of power, they can move court to seek justice. The opposition party also said that after his arrest, Malik has no right to remain as a cabinet minister and demanded his resignation.

Reacting to the ED's action, Pawar said, "Which case have they dug up? It is simple. They take the name of Dawood, especially if there is a Muslim activist (against whom a case is dug up) There is no relation (between the activist concerned and underworld), but it is done."

Pawar recalled that he too was "targeted similarly" in the early 90s when he was the chief minister of Maharashtra and an atmosphere was created against him.

"Twenty-five years have passed since then. Similarly, names (of underworld) are being taken to defame people, trouble them and misuse the power people who take positions against the Centre or the misuse of probe agencies are being troubled and this is what has happened here," he said.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto alleged that the action against Malik was nothing but pressure tactics to silence his voice.

NCP workers protested near the party's headquarters, located close to the ED's office in south Mumbai. The workers shouted slogans slamming the BJP-led central government and the ED.

NCP's Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule said Maharashtra has never bowed down before the Centre and it never will.

She said it was unfortunate that the Centre was using its machinery against the BJP's political rivals in a "suppressive" manner.

Sule, who is the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, claimed the ED's notice is issued only to opposition leaders.

The NCP stands with Malik, arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case, with all its strength and the truth shall prevail, she said.

Maharashtra NCP president and state minister Jayant Patil said this was another instance of "misuse of power".

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Malik's arrest is politics of vengeance. Raut also said he spoke to all senior leaders of the MVA and claimed he will soon "expose" the central probe agencies. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole termed Malik's questioning by the ED as an act of "revenge" and said the need of the hour was to unitedly fight against the tactics to silence political opponents.

He said the Congress stands firmly with Malik, who has been raising his voice against the BJP's "anti-people" policies and its "arrogance of power".

However, state BJP state president Chandrakant Patil sought the resignation of Malik following his arrest. Patil said there is a big list of leaders and ministers from the MVA government in the state and competition is on among themselves that who will go to jail first in order to secure a good cell.