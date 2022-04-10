NCB Kolkata busts drug network chain

Kolkata: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Kolkata had unearthed a drug network chain in the national capital and seized a large number of psychotropic substances in a three-day operation. Four persons have also been arrested on Friday. The operation was conducted from Wednesday to Friday (April 6 to April 8, 2022).



According to a statement issued by NCB, the officials have busted narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the form of tablets and injection ampoules from the premises of T. S Agency (used as godown/storage of shop) owned by Minagur Rahaman.

Amongst the drugs seized, 90 bottles of Phensewell Cough Syrup (Codeine phosphate) 100ml each, 2640 capsules of Pyeevon Spas Plus (Tramadol HCL), 300 ampoules of Diazepam Injection I.P, 125 ampoules of Diazepam Injection I.P (LORI), 100 ampoules of Diazepam Injection I.P, 250 ampoules Pentazocine lactate Injection I.P. (Zocipen 1 ml), 50 ampoules of Pentazocine lactate Injection I.P, 3480 tablets of Alprazolam Tablets I.P (Slepraz 0.5), and 2000 ampoules of Buprenorphine Injection I.P (Vulcan) were recovered from the godown.