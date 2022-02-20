NCB enhances usage of rarely invoked law to detain drug traffickers

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued an all- time high of 18 orders in the last about three months under the PITNDPS Act, a rarely invoked stringent law that allows preventive detention of habitual drugs-crime offenders for up to two years.



The detenus against whom the order has been issued include foreign nationals.

During the detention period, the accused cannot get bail or any relief that can set them free.

The federal anti-narcotics agency, officials told PTI, decided to use the law after NCB Director General S N Pradhan reviewed the functioning of the agency and directed that officers should only concentrate on big narcotics cases and linked cartels, prepare robust cases backed with fund trail probe and ensure conviction of the accused.

The PITNDPS or Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1988 "provides for the detention of persons concerned in any manner with illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances for one or two year(s) with a view to preventing them from engaging in such harmful and prejudicial activities".

As many as 18 orders have been issued by the NCB under the PITNDPS in the last three months.

According to official data, more than 24 such orders were issued between December, 2019 and November 2021 by the agency.

Those detained under the PITNDPS include foreign nationals, like those from African nations who are regularly caught in drug crimes in India, they said. Under the scheme of this criminal law, the prosecuting agency first prepares a proposal for the detention of a person (whether under arrest or otherwise) making a case that "unless prevented, the person(s) is likely to continue harmful and prejudicial activities by engaging in illicit traffic of drugs."