NBE gets WCD Min letter over cancelling maternity leave for DNB residents

New Delhi: Following representations made by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) has written to the Nation Board of Examination (NBE) asking why they withdrew the provision for maternity leave for female DNB residents. (Diplomate of National Board (DNB) is a Postgraduate Master's degree equivalent to an MD/MS degree awarded to the Specialist Doctors in India after completion of three year residency).

On July 14, the WCD wrote to the NBE stating: "The Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 protects the employment of women during the time of her maternity and entitles her of a 'maternity benefit' i.e. full paid absence from work to take care of her child. The act is applicable to all establishments. It is requested to apprise this Ministry as to why the NBE has withdrawn the provisions of aforesaid Act at the earliest".

On July 30, FORDA wrote to the office of the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, "In 2018, the "Mate Amendment Bill" was passed which extended the Maternity Leaves of female employees to 26 weeks extending it from the previous period of 12 weeks. However, the National Board of Examination, in an unfortunate decision, withdrew the provision of Maternity Leaves of female DNB Resident Doctors. This decision has been leading to a lot of stress amongst Residents who are forced to carry on with their duties even during pregnancy. Many have been unable to appear for their Final Exams too, due to shortage of Attendance. The Maternity Leave has been more relevant in the ongoing COVID19 Pandemic (since pregnant DNB Residents are at higher risk of contracting the infection which comes in the way of their duties). Withdrawal of Maternity Leave is a serious violation of basic rights of female Resident Doctors".

"The The Maternity Benefit Act is applicable to all establishments and the NBE is not exempt from it", FORDA said on Sunday speaking to Millennium Post, adding that they await an explanation or response from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and for the WCD to take action, hoping that their issue will be resolved.