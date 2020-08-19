Navy ready for proactive response to security challenge: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has effectively carried out mission-based deployment to protect maritime interests by positioning ships and aircraft at major and sensitive locations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday, amid a tense border row with



China.

In an address to top naval commanders at the inaugural session of a three-day conference, Singh also complimented the force for protecting the nation's maritime interests and expressed confidence in its preparedness to meet any challenge through a "proactive response" in deploying its ships and aircraft, the Navy said in a statement.

The conclave is aimed at carrying out a comprehensive review of the evolving regional maritime security matrix as well as the overall implications of the border row with China in eastern

Ladakh.

The Indian Navy has deployed a range of its frontline warships and submarines in the Indian Ocean region to send a clear message to China following the escalation of the border dispute in eastern

Ladakh.

"I applaud the Indian Navy for their role in protecting the maritime interests of the nation. I have full confidence in the Navy's preparedness to meet any challenge through a proactive response in deploying its ships and aircraft," the defence minister

tweeted.

All possible security challenges that the country may face including from China in the Indian Ocean Region were discussed at the conclave, people familiar with the issue

said.

"The Indian Navy has effectively carried out mission-based deployment to protect maritime interests by deploying naval ships and aircraft at major and sensitive locations," Singh said, adding it has helped to increase maritime domain awareness and in extending rapid humanitarian aid and

relief.

The Indian Navy started rolling out its mission-based plan in June 2017 that involved deploying mission-ready ships and aircraft along critical sea lanes of communications with an aim to effectively counter China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean

region.

Singh said it is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region).

He also highlighted the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff and Department of Military Affairs/MoD (DMA) as major milestones in bringing more synergy among the three services, especially in training, procurement and jointness in operations.

The defence minister said that accepting the challenges arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic in the current financial year, the Indian Navy has continued to make progress in operational, administrative and modernisation

efforts.

Notwithstanding these fiscal challenges, the government has invoked the Emergency Powers to meet the emergent requirements of the services, he added.

The key focus of the conclave included reviewing the Indian Navy's operational readiness as well as issues relating to India's security interests in the Indo-Pacific, officials said.

The Indian Ocean, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy, is critical to the country's strategic interests. Over the years, the region has witnessed an increasing Chinese presence.