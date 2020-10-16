Navy personnel conferred awards

New Delhi: Naval Investiture Ceremony to felicitate naval personnel who have demonstrated leadership, professional achievements and distinguished service of high order was conducted at INS India, New Delhi on October 14. Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff, conferred the Distinguished Service Awards announced on the Republic Day this year to the recipients.

Eight medals which included one Yudh Seva Medal, one Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty) and six Vishisht Seva Medal (long meritorious service) were awarded to Capt Sameer Sanjay Pote, Surg Cmde Sandeep Singh Khanuja, RAdm Dhiren Vig, RAdm Sanjay Roye, RAdm Ashish Prabhakar Kulkarni, Cmde Shobhit Srivastava, Cmde Madan Mohan Singh Shergil and Cdr Rahul Malhotra. The event is traditionally conducted as a ceremonial parade centrally for all awardees of the Indian Navy. However, in view of the prevailing pandemic, the Naval Investiture Ceremony is being conducted locally by each Command of the Navy.

The award ceremony was witnessed by a limited number of senior dignitaries of the Indian Navy and the spouses of the awardees.