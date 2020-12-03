Navy is in coordination with Army and Air Force to combat Chinese intervention: Admiral Karambir Singh

New Delhi: The Indian Navy is in coordination with the Army and the Air Force to tackle the situation if there is an infringement (by Chinese research vessels), Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Thursday.



While addressing the 50th anniversary of India's victory in the 1971 War against Pakistan, the naval force chief said, "The Navy is prepared to face both these challenges. We have an SOP to tackle the situation if there is an infringement. Indian Navy is in close coordination and synergy with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force."

Experts feel that the geopolitical violation in the Indian Ocean Region and the growing presence of external maritime forces has significantly enhanced the challenges faced by India in the maritime domain, which could also consequently impact economic growth. However, Admiral Singh confirmed that only three Chinese ships are currently patrolling near the Gulf of Aden since 2008.

At the same time expressing his concern over the current pandemic crisis, Admiral Singh further said, "The country continues to battle the pandemic and tackles security challenges. So, in these testing times, the Indian Navy aims to stand steadfast as a combat-ready, credible force."

He feels that amid the economic crisis, going indigenous help in both boosting 'self-reliance' and helping in revenue generation. It also enabled steady improvement and positive outcomes. The Indian Navy has achieved self-reliance in terms of technology as well as manufacturing in the niche field.

Further, expanding the network and developing unmanned system is the primary focus of the Indian Navy in the coming times.

Meanwhile, Navy has deployed the P-8I aircraft at various locations on the requirement of the Army and IAF. The Heron surveillance drones have also been deployed on the northern borders. "Two Predator drones taken on lease are helping us to fulfil the capability gap in our surveillance. If Army and IAF feel a requirement for them in the northeast, we can consider it," the Navy Chief mentioned. The naval force is also going to buy enemy SMASH-2000 rifles to destroy drones.