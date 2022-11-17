Navy conducts two-day coastal defence exercise

New Delhi: The Navy on Thursday said Exercise Sea Vigil-22, a two-day coastal defence exercise, was conducted from November 15-16.

The conceptual and geographical expanse of Sea Vigil included contingencies ranging from peace to war-time across the entire coastline and EEZ of the country. In addition, mitigation measures, on shore, in case of any breach in coastal security mechanism were also validated, it said.

The exercise involved participation of more than 17 government agencies from nine coastal states and four Union Territories that are involved in the coastal defence mechanism.

This edition of exercise Sea Vigil saw the largest participation from all maritime security agencies. More than 500 surface assets from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, states marine, coastal police, customs, forest department, port authorities and private operators participated in the exercise, the Navy said.