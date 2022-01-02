Natural farming becoming need of hr: Hry CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that natural farming is gradually becoming the need of the hour. With this method, with fewer agricultural inputs, the farmer can increase the organic yield and also increase his income.



The Chief Minister directed the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department to identify a particular area to promote natural farming in the state and a workshop should be organized on it soon so that the information regarding the benefits of natural farming are given to the farmers.

Khattar joined the webinar from Chandigarh in which the Prime Minister addressed the nation on the occasion of direct transfer of the 10th installment of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi of more than Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore farmer families of the country directly in their accounts.

In his address, the Prime Minister focused more on natural farming, organic farming, farmer production groups, self-reliant farmers, the productivity of organic fertilizers, and a healthy earth.

Inspired by the Prime Minister's address, the Chief Minister gave these directions to Director General, Agriculture, and Farmers' Welfare Department Hardeep Kumar and said that the Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat has already been working on natural farming and zero budget farming.

In addition to the Haryana Chief Minister, Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tripura joined the webinar with the Prime Minister, while Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar joined from Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi. The representatives of various Farmer Production Groups of many states also joined and shared their experiences.