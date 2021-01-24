Nat'l Girl Child Day: Union mins, celebrities share photos with daughters on social media

New Delhi: On the occasion of National Girl Child Day on Sunday, netizens, including Union ministers such as Smriti Irani and S Jaishankar, shared photos with their daughters on Twitter. Women and Child Development Minister Irani posted photos with her daughters on the microblogging website.

"My daughters are my pride who have set out onto different frontiers with determination and confidence. Give a shoutout to a #DeshKiBeti and celebrate their achievements," she tweeted.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar also posted photos with his daughter on Twitter.

"Daughters - a special joy, a unique bond. Their accomplishments always make us proud," he wrote. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" said he considers himself fortunate to have three daughters.

"Today is National Girl Child Day. I consider myself fortunate that I have three daughters by the grace of God. Our daughters are our pride," he wrote on Twitter. Pokhriyal also called upon people to celebrate their daughters, give them good education and make them responsible citizens. "I call upon all the countrymen today on the occasion to celebrate the birth of girls and make daughters responsible citizens of the country by providing them highest education. My good wishes to all the daughters of the country and heartfelt wishes for their bright future," he said in another tweet.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar called on people to set a right example and celebrate daughters and sons alike as he posted a photo with his children on Twitter. "Love, care and opportunities for our girls and boys have to be equal at all times. We have to remember that our children learn from us. Let's set the right example and celebrate our girls & boys alike!" he tweeted.