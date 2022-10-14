Natipnal Conference on Contribution of Saints held in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: National Conference on Contribution of Saints in the Preservation of Nature and Culture organized at Raj Bhawan, Uttarakhand.

A national conference highlighting the contribution of saints in the preservation of nature and culture was organized at Raj Bhawan, Uttarakhand. Governor of Uttarakhand Lt. General (Retd.) Gurmeet Singh hosted the "National Conference on Contribution of Saints in the Preservation of Nature and Culture".

Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev, Swami Advaitananda Giri, Chairman of International Meditation Foundation, Swami Chidanand Saraswati Prez of Parmarth Niketan, Acharya Lokesh Muni Prez World Peace Centre, and Chairman of Dream & Beauty Charitable Trust Anil Monga were among those who attended.

Speaking at the event, Governor Singh said: "I am glad that today a ceremony has been organized at Raj Bhavan on the Renunciation Day of a saint who has dedicated his whole life to the protection and

promotion of nature and culture."