National Tribal Dance Festival to commence on December 27

Raipur: Members of Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will grace the inaugural programme of National Tribal Dance Festival as Chief Guest. The programme will be presided over by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. National Tribal Dance Festival will be commenced on December 27 from 10 am at Science College Ground.



Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Gulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Member of Rajya Sabha Ahmad Patel and Motilal Vora, Ex-MP KC Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Wadra, Ex-Speaker of Lok Sabha Meera Kumar, Speaker of Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Dr Charan Das Mahant, MP PL Puniya, BK Hariprasad, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Chandan Yadav, Ex-Union Minister Kantilal Bhuriya and Bhakt Charandas, Ministers TS Singhdeo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Ravindra Choubey, Dr Premsai Singh Tekam, Mohammad Akbar, Kawasi Lakhma, Dr Shivkumar Dahariya, Anila Bhendiya, Jaisingh Agrawal, Guru Rudra Kumar, Umesh Patel, Amarjeet Bhagat, MP Chhaya Verma, Jyotsana Mahant, Deepak Baij, MLA Mohan Markam, Satyanarayan Sharma, Dhanendra Sahu, Kuldeep Juneja, Vikas Upadhyay, Jila Panchayat President Sharda Verma and Mayor Raipur Municipal Corporation Pramod Dubey will be the special guest of the occasion.

It is noteworthy that National Tribal Dance Festival is being organised in Chhattisgarh for the first time. This Dance Fest has now transformed into international-level event. More than 1,350 participants from 25 states & UTs of the country and six countries will be taking part in this three-day dance festival and present their respect folk art cultures.

29 tribal art troupes will be presenting more than 43 styles of four different dance forms.

As per the proposed programme released by Culture Department, on Day-1 of the dance fest i.e. on December 27, dance competitions based on traditional folk dance forms related to weddings and other customary rituals, traditional festivals, agricultural activities will be organised from 11.45 am. Artists from Assam will stage Bagrunga dance.

On the second day of the event i.e. on December 28, from 9 am to 12.50 pm, artists from Gujarat will stage Vasava dance, artists from Andhra Pradesh will stage Dhimsa dance, artists from Tripura will stage Mamita dance, artists from Payka dance of Jharkhand, artists from Tamil Nadu will stage Toda dance and much more.

On day-3 of the tribal dance fest i.e. December 29, Lashpa dance of Uttarakhand, Bakarwal dance of Jammu, Bhadam dance of Madhya Pradesh, Gaddi dance of Himachal Pradesh, folk dances of Karnataka and Sikkim, Damkach dance of Jharkhand, Dandami dance of Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh will be staged, etc.