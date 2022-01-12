National lok adalats settled over 1 cr cases last year: Govt

New Delhi: The four national lok adalats held last year settled over one crore cases, the Law Ministry said on Wednesday.



The 1,27,87,329 cases settled in 2021 included 55,81,117 pending cases and a

"record" 72,06,212 pre-litigation cases, the ministry said in a statement.

Recently, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) had decided to lay more emphasis on the contribution of national lok adalat in effectively reducing the number of pending cases through alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

A cumulative effect of all the preparatory and mobilisation measures resulted in extraordinary disposal figures during the year 2021, the statement read.