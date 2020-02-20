National-level hockey player, friend shot dead in Punjab
Chandigarh: A national-level hockey player and his friend were shot dead by their colleague in Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's hometown in Patiala on Wednesday night over a petty issue.
The victims, who have been identified as Amrik Singh and Simranjit Singh Happy, were employed with Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd.
The police said the duo had an altercation with a person named Manoj Kumar and his son at an eatery. They beat up the father-son duo.
Later, Manoj went to his home to bring his double-barrelled rifle and allegedly fired at Amrik and Simranjit. Both Amrik and Simranjit died on the spot.
A case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
