National Herald case: K'taka Cong chief appears before ED again

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi for a fresh round of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.



This is the second time that the federal agency is recording his statement in the case that has been registered under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The 60-year-old former Karnataka cabinet minister told reporters he has furnished all documents sought by the agency in connection with the probe and that he had to depose again despite seeking a three-week deferment of the summons.

"They have summoned me again on the Young Indian issue...I had sent some papers to them (ED) but probably they are not satisfied."

"We respect them, we respect the summons and we respect the institution. There is nothing to hide and whatever we have given (as a donation to Young Indian) is for charitable work," he said.

Shivakumar and his MP brother D K Suresh have donated an unspecified amount of money in the past to Young Indian.

"There is nothing wrong in this (giving donation)...many well-wishers have done so," Shivakumar, who said he came straight from the Mahakal temple in Ujjain for his deposition, told reporters.

The Congress leader had skipped the scheduled summons of November 7 citing his professional engagement and the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party leader Rahul Gandhi that was traversing through Karnataka.