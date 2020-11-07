National Championship: 4 MP junior equestrians bag 9 medals

Bhopal: Four Madhya Pradesh junior equestrian bagged nine medals including two gold, four silver and three bronze in Junior National Equestrian Championship held in Jaipur. The children have also qualified for National Equestrian Championship to be held in Delhi.



Equestrian Federation of India organised national and regional level tournament in Jaipur where Sagar Equestrian Sports Academy hosted the horse riding competitions last week.

Equestrian, Jaiwant Nawle (aged 9) secured two gold medals in the hack and dressage class while Purnima Singh (aged 5) bagged each one silver and bronze in the same categories. Nawle won one silver medal also in children-3 dressage event. Yogesh Choubey (14) and Keshav Gupta (13) bagged one silver and one bronze medal each in the ball & bucket and hack categories. Total nine medals were secured by the equestrians in the tournament. All horse riders who got the medals in the tournament are the students of the Springfield World School, Vidisha of the state.

The equestrians who won the medals in the tournament have qualified for the national championship which will be held in Delhi from December 28 to 30. Madhya Pradesh minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Yashodhara Raje has congratulated the winners and wished them luck for their future endeavours.

The five-day event of the national-level junior equestrian championship and the regional equestrian league was organized in Jaipur of Rajasthan at Sagar Equestrian Sports Academy during October 28 to November 1. The equestrians from Bhopal Academy and Indore also took part in the tournament and they managed to bag medals for the state.

"Being the youngest rider in the competition, Purnima managed to grab everyone's attention because of her polished riding skills at such young age. The director of the Sagar Equestrian Academy, Capt. Bhagirath Singh said that Jaiwant and Purnima were the future in equestrian in India," chairman of the school, Yogendra Singh Rana told Millennium Post on a grand success of the students.

"Inspiring with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's Fit India movement, we fixed a target to motivate and encourage the students to stay fit and healthy. We focus on training at the early age of the students. Our longterm goal is to win a gold medal in 2032 Olympics," Rana said.