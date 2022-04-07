National Cadet Corps holds bi-annual conf

New Delhi: Two-day Bi-annual conference of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) was held at South Block, New Delhi on April 5-6. Additional Directors General and Deputy Directors General representing NCC Directorates from all the states in the country attended the conference.

Whilst inaugurating the conference, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, AVSM, VSM, Director General, National Cadet Corps highlighted the efforts made in the past six months to improve the training, infrastructure and logistic functions of the organisation. Major issues being discussed in the conference include early fructification of ongoing expansion plan of NCC as per Govt directives to meet the aspirations of our youth. The Director General reiterated that NCC is fully committed to the cause of motivating Young Indians to become responsible citizens of the country.

The Director General emphasised that resurgent India should be our prime focus and NCC should also consciously contribute towards social awareness and community development programmes. He also stressed the need for institutionalized training to be the main focus of all Directorates.

He appreciated the contribution of all units towards Swachhta Abhiyan and also towards spreading awareness towards digital india. He further called for synergised efforts from all Directorates in sync with Central and State Govt policies which would result in a more effective realisation of the goals set for the organisation.