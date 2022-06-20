'Nation making efforts to bring to fore untold chapters of freedom movement'
New delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that today the nation is making a collective effort to bring to the fore the untold chapters of the freedom movement during the Amrit Mahotsav of freedom.
Delivering his address through a video message on the release of the book "Bhartiya Samvidhan: Ankahi Kahani" authored by veteran journalist Padmashri Ram Bahadur Rai, Chancellor of Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University, Gurugram, on Saturday evening the Prime Minister said that the warriors, who were forgotten even after sacrificing everything, the events that were forgotten even after giving a new direction to the freedom struggle, and the thoughts that infused energy to the freedom struggle, became distant from our resolutions even after independence.
"The country is now binding them together again so that the consciousness of the past can be strengthened in the India of the future. Therefore, the youth of the country are today researching and writing books on untold history. Many programmes are being organized under Amrit Mahotsav. This book 'Bhartiya Samvidhan: Ankahi Kahani' will serve to give a new impetus to this campaign of the country. Along with the history of independence, the untold chapters of our Constitution will give a new thinking to the youth of the country and broaden their discourse," Modi said.
Referring to the context of the Emergency behind Rai's book, he said "synergy of rights and duties is what makes our constitution so special. Achyutanand Mishra, senior editor, presided over the event.
