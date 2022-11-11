NASA data indicates steep decline in cases of stubble burning in Hry

chandigarh: Concrete steps taken by Manohar Lal Khattar-led government to curb stubble burning are reflected in a recent report released by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) that has shown a steep decline in farm fire incidents in Haryana.



The recent satellite images of stubble burning and arson incidents in northern India issued by NASA clearly show that in the last 24 hours, farm fire incidents in Haryana have come down even further, while the live images of stubble burning can be seen in three-fourths of the area of neighbouring state Punjab.

The official data released by NASA indicates that cases of stubble burning have decreased in Haryana while the incidents of stubble burning are continuously increasing in Punjab. Divulging more details in this regard an official spokesperson said that as per the data released for the last 24 hours, very few incidents of stubble burning have been reported in Haryana. This clearly highlights the fact that Haryana government's stubble management programme has been a success.

The state government's data also shows that the incidents of stubble burning in Haryana have come down by 25 per cent this year while in Punjab these incidents have increased by 20 per cent, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that not only has the Haryana government launched an awareness campaign for the farmers to make them aware of the ill effects of stubble burning, but a provision of giving Rs 1,000 per acre incentive has also been made for not burning stubble and for its proper management.

Besides this, Rs 50 per quintal incentive amount and subsidy on straw management equipment is being given to the farmers for making stubble bales. Farmers are being given a 50 per cent subsidy on equipment for crop residue management and an 80 per cent subsidy on custom hiring centres.

The spokesperson said that if any farmer takes the stubble bales to the Ethanol Plant set up at Karnal and Panipat, he is given an incentive of Rs. 2000 per acre. Furthermore, if he brings the stubble to gaushalas, an incentive of Rs 1,500 is given to him. Not only this, the government also gives up to 10 lakh rupees to the panchayat for not burning stubble in the red zone area. Last year, the government made a provision of Rs 216 crore for stubble management, added the spokesperson.

The state government has given more than 72,000 machines to the farmers for crop residue management.