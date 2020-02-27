Narrow escape for kids as leopard strays into UP school
Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): It was a narrow escape for school children at a government school in Keeratpur village when a leopard entered the campus from adjacent fields and attacked a dog.
The leopard killed the dog and dragged the carcass to the fields near the Barahi forest range of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) on Wednesday.
The petrified children ran into their classrooms and locked themselves in.
When the principal Nidhi Diwakar arrived at the school, the children told her about the incident and she immediately alerted the forest department.
A field forest team, led by forest inspector Ajmer Yadav, visited the spot and took photographs of pugmarks.
PTR deputy director Naveen Khandelwal said that from the pug marks, it was evident that the leopard was an adult.
He said that he had directed the Barahi range officer to deploy a picket of armed forest personnel at the school from Thursday for the safety of the students and to monitor the movement of the leopard.
He said that the leopard would hopefully retreat to the forest in a day or two.
Meanwhile, the children continued with their classes with no security around. The village head Ranjit Singh, meanwhile, has asked villagers to accompany their children to the school in groups.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Delhi violence LIVE updates: Manmohan Singh says 'matter of...27 Feb 2020 8:00 AM GMT
Going to do lot of business with incredible India: Trump27 Feb 2020 7:59 AM GMT
Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus27 Feb 2020 7:55 AM GMT
Bangladeshi JMB terrorist among two convicted for money...27 Feb 2020 7:51 AM GMT
HC notices on injured Jamia student's compensation plea27 Feb 2020 7:48 AM GMT