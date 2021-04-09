Naravane meets B'desh Navy, Air Force chiefs; holds def talks

Dhaka: Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Thursday met Bangladesh's Air Force and Navy chiefs, and discussed issues of mutual interest and matters on bilateral defence cooperation.



Naravane also paid tributes to the fallen heroes of Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War after arriving in the country on a five-day visit to further strengthen the close and fraternal ties existing between the Armed Forces of the two nations.

The visit of Naravane, who is here at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart Gen Aziz Ahmed, comes less than two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to the neighbouring country.

The Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) said on Twitter that Gen Naravane called on Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, Chief of Naval Staff, Bangladesh Navy and discussed issues of mutual interest. After his interaction with Admiral Iqbal, the Indian Army chief met the country's acting Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force.

General MM Naravane COAS interacted with Air Vice Marshal M Abul Bashar, Acting Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force and discussed matters on bilateral defence cooperation, the ADG PI said in another tweet. Soon after his arrival here, Gen Narawane paid tribute to the fallen heroes of the 1971 Liberation War by laying a wreath at the altar of ShikhaAnirban in Dhaka Cantonment.

"Gen Narawane on 1st day of his 5-day visit to #Bangladesh paid tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War at the #ShikhaAnirban today," the ADG PI said.