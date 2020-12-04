Naqvi: Waqf Boards to be soon established in J&K, Ladakh

New Delhi: Waqf Boards will soon be established in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and the process for it has already started, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Friday.

After chairing a Central Waqf Council meeting here, Naqvi in a statement said that Waqf Boards will be established in the Jammu-Kashmir and the Leh-Kargil areas for the first time since Independence.

It has become possible to do so only after the revocation of Article 370, he said and added that the Waqf Boards in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will ensure proper utilisation of Waqf properties for the welfare of society.

The central government will provide adequate financial assistance to construct infrastructure for socio-economic and educational activities on Waqf properties in the Union Territories under the 'Pradhan Mantri Jan VikasKarykram (PMJVK)', Naqvi said.

There are thousands of Waqf properties in the Jammu-Kashmir and the Leh-Kargil areas, and the process has been started to register them, he said in the statement.

Digitisation, geo-tagging or GPS mapping of these Waqf properties has also been initiated and the work will be completed soon, the minister

said.

In Friday's meeting, while taking serious note of bungling and encroachment of Waqf properties by "Waqf mafias" in several states, state governments were asked to take strict action in such cases, Naqvi said.