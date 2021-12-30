Naqvi: HunarHaat providing job opportunities to lakhs of craftsmen

New Delhi: Over 7.50 lakh artisans, craftsmen and people working with them have been provided jobs and self-employment opportunities through the "HunarHaat" platform in the last six years, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday. More than 50 per cent of them are women artisans, he said while addressing a press conference at the 35th "HunarHaat" organised here at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium.

The Haat will conclude on Friday, the minister also announced, saying the decision has been taken in view of the emerging COVID-19 situation.

The event was scheduled to conclude on January 5, 2022.

Keeping in view that a large number of people are visiting the Haat at the JLN Stadium, it has been decided to conclude the 35th HunarHaat tomorrow afternoon, the minister said.

The country has adequate facilities and resources to tackle Corona challenges. Instead of panic, we should focus on precaution and prevention, he added.

Over 700 artisans and craftsmen from more than 30 States and union territories have participated in the 35th HunarHaat , which was jointly inaugurated by Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav, MeenakshiLekhi and Naqvi on December 23

