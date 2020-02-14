Naik to open three-day global meet on traditional medicines

New Delhi: With the objective to explore the strength and challenges confronting the traditional medicinal knowledge in the country, Union Minister of Ayush, Shripad Naik to launch a three-day international conference to find the role of phytomedicine in the current scenario.

The conference, which would start from February 15, would feature 860 plus presentations and discussion by scientists from over 40 nations, including US, England, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada among others.

The 7th International Congress of the Society for Ethnopharmacology (SFEC 2020) is being organised by Jamia Hamdard University, Delhi which would dwell and endorse the scientific validation of regional traditional medicines and their expandability in the whole world. The conference also is supported Ministry of Ayush and Department of Biotechnology.

On the occasion, the Minister will felicitate the outstanding achievers for their coveted contribution in the sector, including KK Sharma, founder of AIMIL Pharmaceuticals (India), for his valuable contribution in the field of herbal drugs as an industrialist.

One of the key attractions of the event would be the Health Mela where visitors can avail free consultation related to their health problems from renowned Ayurveda Vaidyas, Hakeem's and other health experts representing the traditional medicinal systems.