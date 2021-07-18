Naidu urges Parliament to dispel Covid-19 gloom at all-party meet

New Delhi: Concerned over the plight of people, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday urged the Parliament to stand by the people in the tough times that they are facing due to the situation caused by Covid-19 and discuss all related issues to dispel the gloom caused by it in the country.



As per sources, however, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikharjuna Kharge, who attended the all-party meet chaired by Rajya Sabha chairman, demanded a discussion on several issues of broader concerns such as the impact of Covid-19 on the economy and employment, poverty, strong potential of a third wave and preparedness, ongoing farmers' agitation, issues relating to cooperative federalism, China's actions along the border, J&K issues, etc.

"Sharad Pawar suggested a discussion on the situation in Afghanistan further to the withdrawal of US troops and its implications, while TMC's Derek O'Brien called for more scrutiny of Bills by the Parliamentary Committees," the sources said.

As per sources, at the meeting of leaders of various parties in Rajya Sabha, Naidu said, "A dysfunctional Parliament adds to the prevailing gloom and hence, all sections of the House should ensure a smooth and productive session as it offers an opportunity to address the concerns of the people affected by Covid-19."

Regarding the agenda for the Monsoon Session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi informed the meeting that the government has identified 29 Bills, including 6 ordinances replacing Bills and two items of financial business for the session, the

sources said.

In all, leaders of 20 parties presented their views in the meeting and made various suggestions. The leaders of different parties also sought cooperation of the government in taking up various issues of wider public concern and adequate time allocation for state-specific issues.

Naidu also urged the Parliamentary Affairs Minister as well as other ministers to reach out to leaders of various parties prior to the commencement of the House proceedings for better coordination and smooth functioning of the House, the sources said.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw were among the 15 ministers who were present in the meeting, which was chaired by Chairman Naidu.