Naidu, Khattar give away cash awards to Olympic, Paralympic heroes

Chandigarh: Congratulating the Haryana's paralympians for their exemplary performance in Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu complimented the Haryana Government, which is taking several policy initiatives under the able leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to facilitate the sportspersons.



Naidu was addressing the gathering during the felicitation ceremony of Haryana's medalists and participants in Tokyo Paralympics 2020 held at Northcap University in Gurugram on Sunday. Khattar presided over the function while Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh also graced the occasion.

During the ceremony, the Vice President and Chief Minister distributed prize money of more than Rs 27 crore to 19 medalists and participants of Haryana in Tokyo Paralympics.

The country has won the maximum number of 19 medals in various sports, which includes 5 gold medals, 8 silver medals, and 6 bronze medals. A total of 6 medals have been won by 5 players from Haryana, which includes 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze medals. He wished the players all the best for their future successes.

Congratulating the players for their sterling performance, Khattar said that for the first time, the state government has decided to give Rs 50 lakh each to the players who finished fourth in Olympics and Paralympics. In this series, the Chief Minister announced Rs 50 lakh each to Tarun Dhillon and Navdeep Singh.

He also announced Rs 50 lakh to Vinod Kumar, who missed the bronze medal due to technical reasons.