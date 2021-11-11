Naidu asks Guvs to actively oversee Central schemes' implementation

New Delhi: In an act of emissary of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has urged the Governors and Lt Governors of states and Union Territories to be pro-active in overseeing the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes and mobilising the people to enthusiastically participate in the nation building initiatives.



While addressing the conference of Governors and Lt Governors in the national capital on Thursday, Naidu urged them to 'monitor and guide the wide range of initiatives launched by the Central government inspired by the philosophy of 'sab ka saath, sab ka prayas' for the progress of the nation with effective public participation.

On the occasion, Naidu also shared his thoughts and concerns with the participants on a range of issues, including environmental protection, promotion of entrepreneurship among farmers, healthcare for all, promotion of Constitutional values and ethics in public life.

Referring to the vast experience of Governors in public life, Naidu stressed that they have an important role in shaping policies and their execution, ensuring effective utilization of scarce resources and ensuring probity and ethics in public life. "Governors and LGs should function not only as constitutional authority but with the moral authority of an elder statesman" he stressed.

In the context of rising concerns over climate change and the ongoing COP-26 global meet on climate change, Naidu urged the Governors to promote people's movements for climate-friendly actions like tree plantation, water conservation, environment friendly construction, waste management etc.

Hailing India's efforts in administering over 100 crore anti-Covid vaccines, the Vice President urged the Governors to ensure tracking and doing the needful to overcome vaccine hesitancy as warranted. He also called for lifestyle changes for healthy living and ensuring access of healthcare facilities to all.