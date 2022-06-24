Naidu administers oath to five newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday administered oath to five newly-elected MPs from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha.



The oath was administered in the Rajya Sabha chamber in Parliament House here.

Those who took oath are Niranjan Reddy Sirgapoor and Ryaga Krishnaiah (both of YSRCP) from Andhra Pradesh, Damodar Rao Divakonda and B Parthasaradhi Reddy (both of TRS) from Telangana and Niranjan Bishi (of BJD) from Odisha.

While Krishnaiah, Divakonda and Reddy took oath in Telugu, Sirgapoor did so in English.

Bishi has been elected to the Rajya Sabha in the bypoll to fill the casual vacancy caused in the Rajya Sabha due to resignation of Subhash Chandra Singh. He took oath in Oriya.

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and External Affairs V Muraleedharan, Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha P C Mody and other senior officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were present.

The MPs were elected unopposed from the respective states earlier.