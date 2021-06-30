Top
Millennium Post
Nagaland declared 'disturbed area' for 6 more mths

New Delhi: The entire state of Nagaland has been declared a "disturbed area" for six more months, till December-end, under the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act which empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said Wednesday the government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of the state of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (No. 28 of 1958), the central government, hereby, declares that whole of the state of Nagaland to be 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from 30th June, 2021 for the purpose of the said Act," the notification,

issued by Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry Piyush Goyal, said.

Agencies


