Nagaland Assembly Speaker dies of lung cancer
Kohima: Nagaland Assembly Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu died on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai, after battling lung cancer for several months, family members said.
He was 67. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, and undergoing treatment in Mumbai since then. He is survived by wife and 10 children. Yhoshu's mortal remains will be flown to Nagaland on Tuesday, they said.
He was elected to the state Assembly thrice from Southern Angami-1 constituency in Kohima district. In 2008 and 2013, he won the seat as a candidate of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and served as Advisor and Parliamentary Secretary of various departments, before joining the NDPP ahead of the state elections in 2018.
He won for the third consecutive term from the Southern Angami-1 seat in the 2018 assembly election and was elected as Speaker.
