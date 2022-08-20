Nadda urges people to follow five pledges listed by PM Modi

shimla: BJP national President J P Nadda, who began his two-day tour of Himachal Pradesh, the poll-bound state asked the people to follow five pledges listed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation from ramparts of Red Fort.



He also praised the state government headed by Chief minister Jairam Thakur for making Himachal Pradesh as a model of hill development in the country because of his hard work, dedication and commitment to ensure welfare of the people. All this was possible due to the double engine governments at the centre and the state. Addressing a gathering at Paonta Sahib to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' commemorating 75 years of freedom of India, Nadda said it was due to leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Jairam Thakur in the State that the BJP leaders always speak about the development at the Centre and the state.

The BJP government was committed to come upto the expectations of the people as it was a proactive government. He said that the central government was committed to make India a 'Vishav Guru' and the state government headed by the Chief Minister Jairam Thakur was poised to make Himachal Pradesh the most progressive state of the country.

Nadda also urged the people of the State to follow five promises listed by the Prime Minister from the Red Fort.

He said the vaccinations of measles, Japani Fever, Polio etc. took years after its invention to reach India, but with the efforts Prime Minister Narendra Modi, corona vaccine was prepared within nine months of the first case of Covid-19.

He said apart from providing over 200 crore free vaccines to the people of the country, vaccines were provided to over 100 other countries of the world. He also appreciated the efforts of the state government in becoming the first state in the country in administering first and second doses of the vaccine. Nadda said over 50 crore people of the country were provided health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. The left-out people were provided this cover by the Chief Minister by starting HIMCARE.

He said earlier Congress government always ignored interests of the state whereas on the other hand, the status of special category state was restored by the Prime Minister Modi. The 90:10 ratio for central-state share for projects was also restored during the tenure of the BJP. He said work on the Rs 7,000 crore Renuka Project was also started by the present Centre and state government.