Nadda stresses BJP-govt's commitment for poll-bound Tamil Nadu's welfare

Chennai: BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday underlined his party-led government's commitment for poll-bound Tamil Nadu's welfare, andlisted the Centre's various measures taken for the state,including setting up of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and opening of the Chennai-Bengaluru defence corridor.

Participating in the 'Namma Ooru Pongal' celebrations, organised by the party's state wing on the occasion of the harvest festival, Nadda asked cadres to ensure that Centre's campaign of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' also works in Tamil Nadu. His visit assumes significance as the state assembly polls are due in April-May.

Clad in traditional white shirt and dhoti, Nadda was accorded a warm welcome by party functionaries led by State president L Murugan at the airport.

Beginning his speech in Tamil, Nadda said Tamil Nadu was a land of saints and sages who have contributed to humanity and the state has got a rich culture and contributed for the people of the country.

"I remember Saint Thiruvallur's contribution which is not only to Tamil Nadu but to the whole country.Tamil is the world's oldest language and Tamil Nadu is proud of it."

"In the same way, famous Kings of Cheras, Cholas, Pandiyas, Pallavas have contributed in the development of Tamil Nadu," he said.

Religious sentiments have also been taken care of by religious leaders and saints."I always say that all the 63 Nayanmars (saivite saints) and 12 Alwars (Vaishnavite saints) are from the land of Tamil Nadu which we have to remember. We feel proud of it," he said.