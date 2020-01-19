Nadda set to become next BJP president unopposed

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's 14th national president is likely to take charge on Monday. It is said that the party's current working president and former Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda is expected to be the successor of Amit Shah, unopposed.



However, senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, who is in charge of the party's organisational poll process declared the election schedule in a communiqué on Friday, mentioning that the process of nomination will be held on January 20 and if there is a need for an election then that will be conducted on January 21 at 10.00 am. BJP top leadership has also successfully formed 75 per cent booth committee and 50 per cent Mandal committee at the micro-level. 60 per cent of districts across the country got new presidents, along with 21 states, the official release added.

Shah has been the party president for over five and a half years (including the half tenure of Rajnath Singh) and is the most powerful party chief. BJP witnessed a massive expansion across the country during his tenure. However, with his joining as the Union Home minister - the third important portfolio in the Modi cabinet, the party top leadership started the process of the organisational reshuffle.

Moreover, with Nadda's appointment as the working president of BJP in July, last year, it indicated that both RSS and the party top leadership are opting for a Brahmin or an upper-class face as the next chief. Having a long experience in BJP, starting from student politics, proximity to the RSS and holding a clean image, Nadda is the first choice of many, even of both PM Modi and Home minister Amit Shah.

According to the party source, former party presidents, Union ministers and other party veterans from across the country are expected to arrive at the BJP headquarters during the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, the incumbent chief ministers of BJP ruled states, deputy chief ministers, parliamentary board members and state presidents – all are expected to be present here.

Seating arrangements of 450 party officials and guests have been made during the programme. After PM Modi and Amit Shah's speech, the new party chief will address the crowd. The ceremony is expected to start at 3.00 pm and will continue till 6 in the evening, sources said.