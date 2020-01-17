Nadda set to be BJP president on Jan 20

New Delhi: The nominations for the election to the post of the BJP national president will be filed on January 20, and polling, if required, will take place the next day, the party announced on Friday.

The elevation of BJP working president J P Nadda to the top party post is all but certain as he is likely to be elected unopposed, party sources have said. He will succeed Amit Shah.

Senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, who is in charge of the organisational election process, announced the schedule after the party's internal poll exercise was completed in 21 of the BJP's 36 state and Union territory units. The BJP's constitution stipulates that its national president can be elected after at least half of the total state units have completed their organisational election exercise.