Nadda set to be BJP president on Jan 20
New Delhi: The nominations for the election to the post of the BJP national president will be filed on January 20, and polling, if required, will take place the next day, the party announced on Friday.
The elevation of BJP working president J P Nadda to the top party post is all but certain as he is likely to be elected unopposed, party sources have said. He will succeed Amit Shah.
Senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, who is in charge of the organisational election process, announced the schedule after the party's internal poll exercise was completed in 21 of the BJP's 36 state and Union territory units. The BJP's constitution stipulates that its national president can be elected after at least half of the total state units have completed their organisational election exercise.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
BJP releases first list of 57 candidates17 Jan 2020 6:35 PM GMT
Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged on Feb 1, 6 am17 Jan 2020 6:35 PM GMT
Non-BJP-ruled states raise objections to NPR methodology at...17 Jan 2020 6:34 PM GMT
Gandhiji is beyond formal recognition: SC dismisses plea...17 Jan 2020 6:33 PM GMT
Punjab Assembly, 2nd after Kerala, passes resolution...17 Jan 2020 6:31 PM GMT