Nadda says BJP is fighting against family-based parties

Bhubaneswar: BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said that though his is the largest political party in the world, it is fighting against family-based parties as other national ones have been reduced to regional outfits.



Describing the Congress as the Bhai-Behen (brother-sister) party, Nadda said that the situation of the country's oldest party has come to such a pass that its candidates lost deposits in 370 of the 380 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing Odisha BJP's panchayat level leaders here, he said, "It is unfortunate that all national parties have shrunk and the BJP, despite being the world's largest political party, now fights against the family-based parties in different states. National parties are losing their steam and becoming regional parties."

He asserted that the BJP is the only national party having 18 crore members.

With obvious reference to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin and her children Rahul and Priyanka, the BJP leader said, "The Indian National

Congress is neither national nor Indian. It is now a Bhai-Behen party."

He said that the BJP fights against parties of the Abdullah family in Jammu and Kashmir, Chautala in Haryana, Badal in Punjab, Mulayam Singh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh, Lalu Prasad in Bihar, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek in West Bengal, Sibu Soren in Jharkhand, Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh and CS Rao in Telangana.

He did not name BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in his 37-minute speech.

"You are fortunate enough and thank God that you are in a party which is cadre-based and ideology-based," he told BJP members adding that the party believed in the same ideology as it was during the Bharatiya Jana Sangh era in 1951.