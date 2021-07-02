Nadda on 3-day visit to HP from July 4

Shimla: BJP president J P Nadda is arriving on a three-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, his home state, which will also go to the Assembly polls a year later.



But, before this, the BJP's focus is on three upcoming by-polls including two Assembly constituencies and Mandi Parliamentary seat.

Party's general secretary Trilok Jamwal said Nadda will arrive on July 4 at Bilaspur and will go straight to his village –where he will have a night halt.

Thereafter, Nadda will fly to Manali on July 5 and will visit Rohtang Tunnel the same day.

The party has called a meeting of the party's top leaders at Kullu, which the national BJP president will address to roll out the party's plans for the state relating to the next Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said "Besides other issues relating to state's overall political situation and government's performance, Nadda will also be apprised about the preparations for the Assembly byelections and Mandi Lok Sabha seat."

There will be some discussions on the choice of the party candidates in the elections.

There is a long list of aspirants for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, which had fallen vacant after the death of two-time MP Ram Swaroop Sharma. Sharma's elder son Shanti Swaroop Sharma has also staked his claim for the ticket while the party is also considering the name of senior most minister Mohinder Singh Thakur. Other contenders also included Pawan Rana, a senior vice-president of the party.

Similarly Jubbal Kotkhai seat having fallen vacant after demise of former minister Narinder Bragta has his elder son Chetan Bragta in the queue while the party is yet to make up mind for Fatehpur seat in Kangra earlier presented by Congress veteran Sujan Singh Pathania.

The BJP last month had held two sessions of the party's core committee, apart from an extended core committee and state executive meeting to draw up a micro level planning for winning the elections, which holds a great significance for the party ahead of the next year's final countdown to the power.