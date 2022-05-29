Nadda likely to visit West Bengal in June
Kolkata: BJP president JP Nadda is likely to visit West Bengal in June amid the exodus of party leaders to the ruling TMC in the state.
Nadda will visit the state for a day to take stock of the organisation here, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said on Saturday. "Although the dates and the programme schedule are yet to be finalised, he will most probably visit the state either on June 7 or June 8. He will participate in organisational meetings," Majumdar said.
Nadda's visit comes days after BJP state vice president Arjun Singh returned to the TMC. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited West Bengal earlier this month, and asked the state unit to work for strengthening the organisation to fight the TMC.
