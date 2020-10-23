Nadda lays stone for 6 district offices in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Setting up foundation stones for its six district offices, ruling BJP on Thursday embarked upon an ambitious plan to cover the entire state, owning its own organisation offices later to be followed up with a second ultra-modern party office in Shimla, the state capital.



The BJP already owns a sprawling office complex in Chakkar area, set up during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's term as party general secretary, and now J P Nadda, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, laid foundation stones for six district offices at Palampur, Dehra, Kangra, Nurpur, Sundernagar and Kullu, via video conference from New Delhi.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who has just recovered from Covid pandemic infection, also joined Nadda, BJP state president Suresh Kashyap, a sitting MP and cabinet ministers, MLAs and party leaders to oversee the event.

Kashay, when contacted said with two offices already set-up at Hamirpur and Una districts respectively by Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah respectively (in their terms as party chiefs), the BJP has eight district offices in place.

"We are in the process of finalising the land for Mahasu, Solan and Sirmaur districts. Shimla too will have an ultra-modern and more spacious office as the new address for the party headquarters," he told Millennium Post.

Kashyap said the setting up of offices will be a strong signal to the opposition that the BJP was well entrusted in the state and will repeat its government in 2022.

"Our leadership is strong and cadres (grass-root workers) are all geared up for any challenge," he added.

In his address, Nadda recalled Prime Minister Modi's term as party incharge in the state when the state headquarter office was formally set up in Shimla.

"Modi ji always used to say that the party must not run from a residence as then it becomes a party of a family and not of people," he added.

"The BJP offices must be equipped with all modern facilities, IT solutions and proper place for seating for guests, media rooms with computers, video networking and social media platforms and offline library. Proper arrangements are also required for frontal organizations of the party," Nadda suggested.

He said the party was publishing a national e-book which would be published in nine different languages. Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successfully handling and guiding the nation in the Covid crisis.

He also appreciated achievements of the state government and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.