Nadda lauds Haryana CM Khattar

Chandigarh: After earning praises from PM Narendra Modi for formulating several good governance and welfare schemes, now BJP's national president J P Nadda too had showered praise on Manohar Lal-led State Government during a programme held at Gurugram on Thursday. "Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's vision of reaching out to those at the bottom of the pyramid while upholding the spirit of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's Antyodaya philosophy has started turning into a reality," Nadda said.



Lauding the CM, Nadda said Manohar Lal Khattar while respecting the sentiments of the people has ensured holistic development of Haryana while upholding the true spirit of Antyodaya.

Parivar Pehchan Patra, Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana, Mhara Gaon-Jagmag Gaon Yojana, Har Ghar-Nal Se Jal and many other welfare schemes have certainly ensured the reach of the benefits to those at the bottom of the pyramid, he said.

An official spokesperson said that while going beyond the motto of benefitting those on the top of the pyramid, Chief Minister Khattar has ensured to uplift the last person first and for this several revolutionary changes have been brought by the Chief Minister. Making Samartha Haryana is the utmost priority of the Chief Minister so as to ensure that benefits can reach the bottom of the pyramid.

In order to financially empower the poorest families in the state, about 2.49 lakh families having an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh were identified under Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana. Under this scheme, 570 Melas were organized at 156 places in two phases. A Survey of 81,931 identified families was done. In-principle approval to applications of 52,961 families was given under various schemes of 18 departments. These families have also started getting loans from banks under different schemes.

The spokesperson said that the Chief Minister strongly believes the government is not only concerned about each individual but each and every family because under the State Government's ambitious Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) scheme family is considered as a unit, not an individual.