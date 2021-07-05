Nadda in HP, to visit Rohtang Tunnel today

Shimla: BJP national president J P Nadda, who arrived at Bilaspur –his home town on a three-day visit to the state, spent the day primarily with his family, especially father Dr N L Nadda, who turned 98-year, on Sunday.



But a huge crowd of BJP workers, leaders and locals emerged at his village to meet Nadda and spend time with him.

Earlier on his arrival in the morning, BJP president was accorded a rousing welcome by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap, cabinet ministers and MLAs.

With focus of the BJP on three upcoming byelections in the state for Mandi Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly constituencies, there was a queue of ticket aspirants showing-up at Nadda's arrival as he is expected to discuss the probable names with Chief Minister and senior party leaders at Kullu on Monday.

Nadda will fly to Kullu on Monday for his scheduled visit to Atal Rohtang Tunnel.

The tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year on October 3. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and MoS (Finance) Anurag Thakur were present at the function, Nadda could not make it to the Tunnel due to Covid 19 restrictions.

Chief Minister held a brief discussion with Nadda on his arrival. Both drove to the local circuit house where Nadda also met party leaders and ministers.

Chief Minister said, "Nadda ji had expressed desire to visit the Tunnel," which is world's longest tunnel at a height of 10,000 feet, and has opened the doors for the faster development of Lahaul-Spiti, an area which used to remain cut off for six months due to heavy snowfall at Rohtang Pass.

The Tunnel has also provided an all-weather connectivity to Leh, thus it has become the country's most strategic infrastructure project.