Nadda holds meetings with MP, Ch'garh leaders

New Delhi: Eye on the 2023 assembly polls, BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday held meetings with the party's senior leaders from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to tone up its organisational machinery in the two states where it had suffered defeat in the 2018 elections.



Coordination between the state government and the party organisation and various outreach programmes aimed at different sections of society, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled tribes, were discussed in the meeting with Madhya Pradesh leaders, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and the state's in-charge Muralidhar Rao, state party chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma and state minister Narottam Mishra.

Madhya Pradesh BJP general secretary (organisation) Hitanand Sharma also attended the meeting.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh joined Nadda in the two separated meetings with leaders from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and state party president Vishnudeo Sai were among those who attended the second meeting.