Nadda hails Uttarakhand's contribution in nation-building

Dehradun: On the second day of his stay in Uttarakhand, BJP national president JP Nadda held a series of meetings with the MLAs, coordinators of BJP campaigns and booth level workers, in which he discussed the vision of PM Narendra Modi and the BJP's developmental agenda for the country.



Addressing the gathering of BJP workers at Bijapur guest house, Nadda praised the Uttarakhand's contribution in nation-building. "Uttarakhand has immensely contributed to the nation building by giving able bureaucrats, police officers, army generals; and the BJP always has a special place for the hill state. Our party is growing everywhere, the Bihar election results is a testimony of the popularity of Modi ji."

Mincing no word to attack the Congress, Nadda said that the Congress, by harping on the anti-Modi endlessly, has become anti-national which is the reason behind the Bihar election drubbing.

As per BJP sources, Nadda also said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic Donald Trump lost the presidential election in the US but the entire world praised PM Modi for successfully handling the Covid-19.

Nadda is in Uttarakhand as part of his 120 days nationwide campaign which he had started from Haridwar on December 4.

In the close-door meetings with party cadre, Nadda also advised party workers to stop thinking about "I only" and start thinking as "We all" to foster the inclusive approach and internal discipline.

Nadda went on to add that the party leaders should be willing to sacrifice their chair–referring to the position of power –for someone else in the party.

On the third day, Nadda is scheduled to meet the RSS leaders for a close-door meeting to discuss local issues and get feedback about the state government.

"The crux of the meetings, so far, is to work at the grass root level throughout the year and ensure a landslide victory in 2022 elections," said a senior BJP leader, on condition of anonymity.