Nadda appoints BJP state chiefs in MP, Kerala, Sikkim

New Delhi: In a major overhaul, Bhartiya Janata Party national president J.P Nadda on Saturday appointed three state party chiefs, paving the way for more organisational changes in the state units.

Dal Bahadur Chauhan has been appointed as BJP state president of Sikkim, while K Surendran has been appointed as president of Kerala BJP by party president J.P. Nadda.

However, the most surprising change came in Madhya Prdesh where Vishnu Dutt Sharma has been appointed as president of the state unit of the BJP in place of Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh.

Sharma, a member of Parliament from Khajuraho, has a long association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and began his political career with the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). It is widely believed that the RSS has played key role in his appointment.

Sharma, who has been in active politics for 32 years is originally from Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

These appointments came after a poor show by the BJP in recently concluded Delhi Assembly polls, where the party could not get into the double digit.