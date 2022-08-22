Nadda, Anupam Kher share emotional moments at University alumni meet

Shimla: Emotions overflowed during moment of rejoice at Himachal Pradesh university as dignitaries including BJP national president J P Nadda, note film actor Anupam Kher and Padamshri Dr Randeep Guluria, director AIIMS New Delhi stepped in to receive honours at first alumni meet, held at Shimla.



With tears welled –up in his eyes while a short video film was played tracing his journey from a humble Kashmiri family at Nabha estate in Shimla to the heights to get Padam Bhushan, two-time national award and more than 500 films to his credit."This is first time in history of any university that a student who never begged more than 38 percent marks has been honoured. But, nevertheless this honour at my soil (where my father worked as clerk in the forest department at Rs 90 pm salary is bigger than all awards and honours I have got" he said. Anupam Kher jokingly said that the hands of the clock in the auditorium were stuck at 11:30, that it seems that time has stopped. He is a man of positive thinking. Of course these needles are stuck, but will give the right time twice in 24 hours. Anupam Kher's mother Dulari Kher, who was sitting in the audience gallery, also burst into tears during her son's speech. ABVP students also raised slogans regarding Kashmir during his speech.

Equally emotional was BJP national president J P Nadda who recounted his days in Himachal Pradesh, his students day politics and being first elected students union president from the ABVP.

There was a standing ovation for Padamshri Dr Randeep Guleria, also an alumni of Himachal Pradesh university for his contribution to the nation during the Covid time.