NAAC: RKM Vidyamandir bags top grade

Kolkata: Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Belur, has bagged A++ grade, the highest grade by scoring a CGPA (cumulative grade point average) of 3.58 out of 4 in the assessment conducted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).



Vidyamandira has scored 3.4 in curricular aspects, 3.53 in teaching-learning and evaluation, 3.68 in research-innovations and extension, 3.72 in infrastructure and learning resources, 3.8 in student support and progression, 3.28 in governance, leadership and management, and 3.81 in institutional values and best

practices.

"Vidyamandira family expresses its heartfelt gratitude and indebtedness to all the members of the Academic Council for their gracious presence in the meetings, their invaluable which helped us in our march ahead towards attainment of the desired level of excellence," Swami Ekachittananda, Principal Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira said.