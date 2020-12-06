N India remains dry; Mumbai sees seasons' lowest minimum temp

New Delhi: Mumbai recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature on Saturday even as most parts of north India remained dry except Keylong in Himachal Pradesh which received fresh snowfall. In the south, Tamil Nadu continued to receive rains, even as Chief Minister K Palaniswami deputed 11 ministers to personally visit cyclone 'Burevi' affected districts to coordinate rescue and relief operations.



Heavy rains under the influence of 'Burevi' lashed the state on December 3 and 4, particularly several southern districts of the state.

Mumbai also recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature at 18.4 degree Celsius , and most other parts of Maharashtra also witnessed an overall drop in the mercury levels.

In the hills, Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district received fresh snowfall and remained the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh at minus 3.5 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department has forecast rain and snowfall in the middle and high hills of Himachal Pradesh between Monday and Wednesday along with rain in plains and low hills on Tuesday.

Further north, night temperatures at most places in Kashmir stayed above the freezing point owing to overcast condition with Gulmarg and Kokernag being the two weather stations where the mercury stayed below zero.

Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the Valley with a minimum temperature of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Wet weather is forecast in the Kashmir Valley over the next few days with a possibility of snow in higher reaches owing to a western disturbance affecting the local weather system.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures settled above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab, with Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recording a low of 10.6 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal limits.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius, up four notches while Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius, eight notches above normal.

In Uttar Pradesh, the weather remained dry with dense to very dense fog observed at isolated places over eastern parts of the state, the meteorological office said, adding that moderate fog was observed at isolated places over of western UP and there was no significant change in day temperature.

The highest maximum temperature of 32.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jhansi while the lowest minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius was registered in Fatehgarh.

Mount Abu was the coldest recorded place in Rajasthan even as the minimum temperature in parts of the state increased by one to two notches in the past 24 hours.

Mount Abu recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius, while in the plains, Sikar recorded 9 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has forecast dry weather for the next 24 hours.

In the south, rains continued in Tamil Nadu as Chief Minister K Palaniswami deputed 11 ministers to personally visit cyclone 'Burevi' affected districts to coordinate rescue and relief operations.