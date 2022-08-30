N. F. Railway to operate special trains from New Jalpaiguri and Dibrugarh to Jammu Tawi

MALIGAON: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate special trains from New

Jalpaiguri and Dibrugarh to Jammu Tawi to clear the extra rush of passengers. The special

trains will run for single trips from New Jalpaiguri to Jammu Tawi on 01 st September, 2022 and

from Dibrugarh to Jammu Tawi on 04 th September, 2022.

Special train No. 05714 (New Jalpaiguri – Jammu Tawi) will depart from New Jalpaiguri

railway station at 21:30 hours on September 1, 2022. The special train will run via Katihar,

Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Moradabad railway stations to reach Jammu Tawi at 13:10 hours on September 3, 2022. The train will have 18 coaches.