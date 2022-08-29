N F Railway to operate 4 new joy ride toy train services

maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate four new special joy rides under the toy train service of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) during the ensuing festive season. The joy rides will run between Darjeeling and Ghum in both directions on daily basis commencing from October 1 to December 31, 2022 in view of upcoming peak festive season.

Train No. 02547 (Darjeeling – Ghum - Darjeeling) joy ride special, will depart from Darjeeling at 09:20 hours to reach Ghum at 10:05 hours. Train No. 02548 (Darjeeling – Ghum - Darjeeling) will depart from Darjeeling at 11:25 hours and Ghum at 12:10 hours. Train No. 02549 (Darjeeling – Ghum - Darjeeling) will depart from Darjeeling at 13:25 hours to reach Ghum at 14:10 hours. Train No. 02550 (Darjeeling – Ghum - Darjeeling) will depart at 15:30 hours to reach Ghum at 16:15 hours.